CP Communications Partners with Vanguard LED Displays

CP Communications has announced a new distribution partnership with Vanguard LED Displays. The partnership will focus on the commercial AV market in alignment with the company’s broader growth strategy. CP Communications will offer Vanguard LED Displays solutions through direct sales in addition to using them for their own productions.

Vanguard LED Displays offers an extensive range of direct-view LED solutions, including indoor, outdoor, flexible, curved and transparent displays. Based in Lakeland, Florida, Vanguard is at the forefront of LED display innovation, offering 16:9 native aspect ratio, very fine pixel pitches, chip-on-board, and common cathode solutions.

These attributes are especially appealing to CP Communications as the company expands its live production strategy from its core sports and broadcast market to corporate events, houses of worship events, an array of at-home productions and any other applications that require broadcast-quality content while maintaining reasonable production budgets. Senior Account Executive Sean Sweeney is spearheading these strategic efforts.

“Vanguard fits nicely into CP Communications’ commercial AV strategy as a high-end specialized supplier serving corporate meeting spaces and conference rooms,” said Ken Dillard, VP of North American Sales for CP Communications. “The resolution of their displays is spectacular, and the viewing distances are exactly what we need to power dynamic presentations in the meeting space sizes we target. Vanguard displays also appeal to our systems integration team, as they are modular by design, extremely scalable, and easy to assemble.”

“CP Communications’ business aligns well with Vanguard LED because of our shared commitment to superior quality and unparalleled customer support,” said Sam Spennacchio, director of business development, Vanguard LED Displays. “I look forward to working together with CP Communications to assist them in achieving many creative, reliable and visually stunning LED solutions for their clients.”

CP Communications will promote Vanguard LED products alongside other solutions, including its own STREAM family of content acquisition systems, at the upcoming InfoComm Show (June 12-14, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida). A first-time exhibitor, CP Communications will exhibit at Booth 4877. Vanguard LED Displays also exhibits separately at Booth 743.