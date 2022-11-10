Coyote Ugly Gets Loud in the UK with Renkus-Heinz

Coyote Ugly, the successful nightlife franchise that started in New York City’s East Village, has come to the UK, opening a brand-new location in Camden, London. In order to emulate the well-known culture of the Coyote Ugly brand and energize the eager crowds, the venue turned to Renkus-Heinz (opens in new tab) for the Sound Solution to match the iconic high energy of the bar known for its intoxicating bartop dancing.

For nearly 30 years, Coyote Ugly has been a source of entertainment in person and on screen. From the original New York Saloon to the beloved cult classic of the same name, Coyote Ugly serves a wide following. Cardiff-based AV integrator Spartan AV and UK-based AV distributor CUK Group worked to specify and install a complete sound system.

"Coyote Ugly's brand and its guest experience are both founded on music. Fans remember the songs that helped to make Coyote Ugly an iconic name," said James Lawford, live sound channel manager at CUK. "It's therefore fitting that loudspeakers from Renkus-Heinz were selected to provide high-performing, reliable sound that ensures an optimal guest experience and an elevated brand delivery.”

Inside the bar, the Renkus-Heinz C Series offers outstanding, full-range performance in an extremely compact, space-saving design. Coyote Ugly, Camden features six CX81 compact two-way complex conic horn loudspeakers, six CX121 two-way complex conic horn loudspeakers and four CX118S 18-inch high-performance subwoofers. The CX118S supplies the high-impact sub-bass to support the full-range loudspeakers, pumping constant energy into Coyote Ugly. The loudspeakers paired with the high-performing subwoofers ensure complete audio coverage over the audience and pristine, powerful sound quality so that the music carries everyone through the night.

“The C Series loudspeakers were remarkable in that the rigging and tuning of the boxes was utterly straightforward, with their coverage and sound exactly as desired and expected: clean and neutral,” Dave Morgan, director of sales and installations at Spartan AV said. “Hardly any EQ was required, which lets the source material do its thing. There is plenty of headroom available, allowing the four MIPRO wireless mics to sit above the playback levels with everything sounding transparent and clear. Since commissioning the system we haven’t had to make any changes, the client is really happy.”

In addition to the Renkus-Heinz C Series, Spartan AV supported the Coyote Ugly, Camden installation by specifying a variety of products all distributed by CUK. A Powersoft Quattrocanali 4804DSP four-channel flexible amplifier with DSP and Dante combined with a two-channel Duecanali 4804 DSP and Dante for subwoofers powers the whole venue in just 2U of rack space, including all loudspeaker processing and protection. With a Symetrix Prism 8x8 for overall system control and microphone mixing, a MIPRO ACT-7 wireless system and everything housed in a CAYMON SPR618 equipment rack, the whole system works in tandem to deliver the powerful sound of the Renkus-Heinz C Series, bringing the newest Coyote Ugly location to its fullest sound potential.

“Renkus-Heinz brings this venue together. The power of the loudspeakers is clear and matches the high vitality of Coyote Ugly,” James Lawford commented. “To not detract from the dancers, the loudspeakers are strategically placed above the bar, ensuring no architectural intrusion. Now, all the sound is directed at the crowd; there, they can dance the night away while enjoying the drinks, company and entertainment.”

Lawford adds that CUK was able to complete this installation on time, within budget and with no compromise to audio performance or number of speakers. He cites this success as a true testament to the Renkus-Heinz C Series product range. With this project being CUK’s first installation of the C Series in the UK, Renkus-Heinz continues to expand its industry-leading footprint through groundbreaking installations like Coyote Ugly, Camden, bringing the music and energy from the screen to life.

“An attractive venue needs a powerful sound system behind it. Renkus-Heinz provided Coyote Ugly with just that. The loudspeakers brilliantly feature our performers and enliven our guests, ensuring everyone has the best time imaginable at Coyote Ugly, Camden.” said Steve Lewis at Coyote Ugly.