Communication key in fighting higher education ransomware, CISOs say (EdScoop)

"Communication with instructors and students is still crucial to fighting ransomware attacks against higher education institutions, though there needs to be a safety net, a group of university cybersecurity officials said during a panel discussion Thursday."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Verizon reports that users are involved with 85% of data breaches, which underscores the importance of communication with campus stakeholders as teams craft security best practices to combat ransomware attacks. “The message we’ve been sending up to academic leadership is that ransomware is our No. 1 threat,” said Aaron Baillio, CISO at the University of Oklahoma.