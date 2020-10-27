CommScope Joins the SDVoE Alliance

The SDVoE Alliance today announced that CommScope has joined its organization. The SDVoE Alliance is a dedicated group of pro AV manufacturers, system designers, integrators and technology managers working together to accelerate the replacement of point-to-point connectivity and the matrix switch with Ethernet-based AV distribution.

“Our adoption of SDVoE is driven by our commitment to the AV market,” said Siva Valliappan, vice president, wired product management, CommScope. “It allows us to bring our award-winning 10G and 100G platforms together with our high-performance Cat-6E cabling products to deliver a complete solution for partners looking for a single networking vendor.”

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to the State of AV Over IP

“We welcome CommScope to the SDVoE Alliance and look forward to the value-added networking solutions their 10 Gbps ICX switch lineup provides to users of SDVoE technology,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “CommScope’s networking and switching expertise will provide AV professionals with much-needed guidance as they transition from traditional matrix switches to more flexible, scalable and cost-effective Ethernet-based AV deployments.”

CommScope RUCKUS ICX Switches

CommScope’s RUCKUS ICX switch portfolio is designed to simplify network setup and management, enhance security, and maximize network performance. The ICX switches are particularly well suited for SDVoE use cases due to their high port density, high performance, and low-latency capabilities, as well as software optimization to facilitate SDVoE deployment.