Colleges go virtual to address growing mental health needs (Education Dive)

"The coronavirus is taking a toll on students' mental health, and colleges are turning to virtual services to help learners cope during the pandemic."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS

The COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating issues that have already existed on the college campus, namely heightening anxiety and increasing isolation among students. This article outlines the variety of approaches to improving system-wide telehealth. One innovative example is the College of Charleston which is forging an alliance with the Medical University of South Carolina to augment its mental health services.