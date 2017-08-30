College Football Season Kicks Off With New Daktronics Installations

Daktronics has worked with 29 colleges and universities to bring a total of 61 LED displays combining for 52,775 square feet to campuses for the 2017 college football season. Colleges including Appalachian State University, University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University will be unveiling new main end zone displays to enhance their fans’ game-day experience.



The LED displays installed this year range from main end zone video displays and ribbon displays along seating fascia to auxiliary displays in concourses and lobby entrance displays.

“Every year, we see colleges raising the bar for their game-day experience for fans, student-athletes and coaches, while also maximizing exposure for their sponsors,” said Kyle Adams, Daktronics regional sales representative. “Similar to the professional leagues, our customers are starting to look at different ways to connect with fans and people passing by their facilities. We’re here to help them provide the best experience possible from the streets to their seats and every point in between.”