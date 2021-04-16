Collabtech Launches Collabtech Studios

Collabtech Group has launched Collabtech Studios, a new division focused on creating and delivering digital content covering all aspects of the digital workflow. This includes live, recorded, and on-demand content to help people work better together.

[The Integration Guide to Streaming]

Collabtech Studios will work closely with global partners to bring their platforms to life by constructing digital campaigns for market enablement, educating the channel about new features, and creating end user training and adoption programs to ensure they are getting the best from their systems.

Watch the video below to lean more about Collabtech Studios.

“Over the last five years, we have created content for clients including training programs and new product launches, using our unique combination of collaboration specialization and creation skills," said Jon Sidwick, president, Collabtech. “Now, due to the increased adoption and acceleration of digital communications brought about by the pandemic, we have launched our fully-focused division. We have invested in staff, production equipment, and built more studios to enable the creation and delivery of global programs ranging from end-to-end market activation to training.”

The content will be created in Collabtech’s established studios around the world, delivered by its collaboration and market specialists in multiple languages as required and creatively put together by the new Studios team of producers.