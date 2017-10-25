Cognizant to Acquire Netcentric

Cognizant announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Netcentric, a provider of digital experience and marketing solutions.



Netcentric's digital marketing teams in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany, as well as regional delivery centers in Barcelona and Bucharest, will enhance Cognizant's ability to deliver business critical digital experience solutions for clients in Europe and around the world. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, including German regulatory review. Financial details were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Zurich, approximately 380 digital marketing specialists from Netcentric will join the Cognizant Digital Business practice, which addresses clients' needs to redefine business models, innovate products, deepen market intelligence and enhance digital experiences to drive growth and efficiencies in their businesses.

"The rapid growth of our business is driven by clients who understand that flourishing with the new digital economy requires merging marketing and digital concepts powered by more flexible IT that is delivered globally," said Elian Kool, CEO, Netcentric. "By joining forces with Cognizant, we will be able to integrate marketing, technology, analytics and AI to help clients provide personalised experiences across multiple channels and enable their digital transformation."