Inside a Student’s Hunt for His Own Learning Data (EdSurge)

"Massive open online courses (MOOCs) transfixed higher education in the early 2010s, so much so that The New York Times dubbed 2012 "The Year of the MOOC." That year, Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology launched edX, a joint effort to provide interactive, enriching MOOCs to a global audience and make world-class information accessible to all. According to the Times, the first edX online courses had a staggering 370,000 registrants."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While MOOCs certainly have not replaced "traditional" education, what is clear from the data is that technological authority, when combined with robust personal interaction in real time, produced meaningful knowledge engagement opportunities.