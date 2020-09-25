3 Ways to Help Faculty Improve the Virtual Learning Experience (EdTech Magazine)

"From videoconferencing solutions to augmented reality tools, the pandemic is pushing professors and instructors to adopt more technologies than ever. This creates a crucial opportunity for IT staffers to build trusting relationships with faculty."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Check out these innovative mini case studies of virtual learning enhancements. Auburn University, for example, is using 360-degree photographs of their physical lab to create a fresh virtual one, so students can click on hotspots as they move along an AR lab tour, activating a video, assessment, or text instructions along the way. Hotspots are embedded into the virtual lab on Canvas.