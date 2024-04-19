Clockaudio Releases CUT4 Logic Interface

Clockaudio has released its latest integration solution, the CUT-4 Logic Interface, designed to streamline installation and configuration with its plug-and-play platform. Engineered specifically to work in harmony with Clockaudio's LED buttons, including its RGB TS Touch Switches, the CUT-4 opens up new possibilities for control and customization.

“From boardrooms to broadcast studios, we designed the CUT-4 to set a new standard for control and customization," said Robert Moreau, managing director for Clockaudio, N.A. "With its advanced features and intuitive design, it serves as the perfect solution for any application where precision and reliability are paramount.”

With the CUT-4, integrators gain the ability to connect to a DSP or control system over a network, empowering users to effortlessly manage their audio environment with precision and ease. Equipped with two gigabit ports for daisy chaining, the CUT-4 facilitates seamless scalability and integration, accommodating up to four touch switches for tremendous system flexibility.

[NAB 2024: 5 Booths That Caught Our Eye on the Show Floor]

Each touch switch port on the CUT-4 features three logic inputs and three logic outputs, providing a total of 12 logic inputs and 12 logic outputs per device. Additionally, with 256 levels of brightness per color, the CUT-4 offers millions of possible color combinations, allowing users to tailor their setup to their exact specifications.

Furthermore, the CUT-4 allows for the connection of up to six devices on a single network run back to the rack, providing a total of 72 inputs and 72 outputs per cable run, ideal for even the most demanding audio environments.

To facilitate installation, the new product can be easily installed with under-table mounting. Compatible with most DSPs and control systems, the system was designed with open API.