ClearOne Launches COLLABORATE Versa Room CT

The What: ClearOne has launched COLLABORATE Versa Room CT, a comprehensive hardware bundle for room cloud-based conferencing.

The What Else: At the heart of the system is the USB audio-enabled Beamforming Mic Array Ceiling Tile (BMA CTH). Thanks to its onboard processing, the BMA CTH performs acoustic echo cancellation, noise cancellation, and beam selection, so no external DSP mixer is required. The array’s adaptive steering provides full room coverage.

Additional equipment and accessories create a complete room solution. The COLLABORATE Versa Hub provides a single-cable connection to the laptop or room computer for cloud-based collaboration. The UNITE 50 4K Camera provides a 120-degree wide-angle field of view. Two 10-watt power amps, built into the BMA CTH, drive the included 8-inch ceiling speakers. The system also includes a 50-foot Cat-6 cable, 33-foot USB extender cable, PoE kit, ceiling speakers, and 50 feet of speaker cable. Add ClearOne’s Wall-Mount Bluetooth Expander to enable mobile devices to join the conference wirelessly.

The Bottom Line: Delivering versatility and coverage, the Versa Room CT is engineered to dramatically enhance the room audio and video experience for any cloud-collaboration application.