ClearOne Shipping CONVERGE Pro 2 48VTD DSP Mixer

The What: ClearOne has announced the immediate market availability of its new CONVERGE Pro 2 48VTD that includes VoIP, Telco, and Dante interfaces in a single unit.

The What Else: The new CONVERGE Pro 2 48VTD, now shipping worldwide, functions the same as ClearOne’s existing V and T offerings providing a 10-watt amplifier, four configurable mic/line audio inputs, and eight configurable mic/line outputs. Additionally, all models are Avaya, Cisco, and ShoreTel compliant, and support built-in USB audio, and built-in Skype for Business along with interfaces for VoIP, Telco, and Dante.

The new VTD series works with all existing CONVERGE Pro 2 units and all existing P-Link peripheral products, including the ClearOne BMA CT, Beamforming Microphone Array 2, USB Expander, GPIO Expander and DIALOG 20 Wireless Microphones. All CONVERGE Pro 2 mixers feature advanced audio DSP algorithms, including acoustic echo cancellation, noise cancellation, feedback elimination, gain and level control, and microphone gating.

“Once again, ClearOne has reimagined its leading solutions to provide AV practitioners with optimal, cost-efficient solutions for every unique installation,” said Zee Hakimoglu, ClearOne chair and CEO. “By combining VoIP, Telco, and Dante capabilities in a single unit, integrators can reduce rack space requirements and deliver added functionality. The four-input CONVERGE Pro 2 48VTD can also lower costs when paired with our new P-Link-based BMA CT, allowing integrators to bring a low-cost Dante interface to the BMA CT.

The Bottom Line: The new 48VTD pairs with ClearOne’s BMA CT and allows integrators to simplify system designs, increasing installation flexibility and reducing costs. It can also reduce design uncertainty on projects where network connectivity may be unknown early in the project specification cycle.