ClearOne Expands COLLABORATE Versa Product Family of BYOD Web Conferencing Solutions

The What: ClearOne has introduced an expanded line of COLLABORATE Versa solutions. The product family now includes the COLLABORATE Versa 50, Versa Pro 50, and Versa Pro 150 models.

The What Else: The new COLLABORATE Versa 50, Versa Pro 50, and Versa Pro 150 bring together plug-and-play connectivity with high-quality audio and HD video to enhance the BYOD conference experience in huddle spaces, mid-size meeting rooms, and executive offices. All three models are compatible with high-quality cloud-based applications such as ClearOne COLLABORATE Space, Skype for Business, Zoom, Cisco Webex, GoToMeeting, and ClearOne Spontania, among others.

ClearOne's COLLABORATE Versa 50

Joining the previously released COLLABORATE Versa 150, the new COLLABORATE Versa 50 features a ClearOne UNITE 50 EPTZ 3x zoom 1080p30 camera to capture all participants in the room; a central hub for connecting to dual displays, cameras, audio endpoints, networks, and other peripherals; a CHAT 150 speakerphone with advanced audio processing for a rich conferencing experience; and a complimentary 90-day trial of COLLABORATE Space, ClearOne’s cloud-based audio and video conferencing applications.

ClearOne's COLLABORATE Versa Pro 50

The COLLABORATE Versa Pro 50 features a ClearOne UNITE 50 EPTZ 3x zoom 1080p30 camera and a complimentary 90-day trial of ClearOne COLLABORATE Space. Customers purchasing the COLLABORATE Versa Pro 150 get upgraded to a 1080p30 UNITE 150 PTZ camera with 12x optical zoom.

ClearOne's COLLABORATE Versa Pro 150

Additionally, both COLLABORATE Versa Pro 50 and Versa Pro 150 solutions feature a CONVERGE Huddle audio DSP mixer for a professional audio experience, a Ceiling Microphone Array with 360-degree coverage that reduces reverberation and noise; and an optional clutter-free CONVERGE Huddle VESA mount.

The Bottom Line: The complete room solutions unite simplified connectivity, integration with popular conferencing applications, and quality audio and video.

The products are now available for immediate delivery to customers worldwide and will be showcased at ISE 2019 at Stand #D-130 in Hall 11 at the RAI Centre in Amsterdam.