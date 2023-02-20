ClearOne Appoints Muckle Sales to Strengthen Pacific Northwest Support

Strengthening its ability to support partners in all areas of the country, ClearOne (opens in new tab) has appointed of Muckle Sales (opens in new tab) to represent ClearOne’s complete portfolio of professional conferencing, communications, and collaboration solutions in the states of Washington, Oregon, and Alaska.

“Since 1973 Muckle Sales has demonstrated its ability to provide commercial audiovisual system solutions that meet the needs of partner integrators and their end-user customers throughout the Pacific Northwest,” ClearOne CEO Derek Graham said. “Their success in helping partners to grow their business is now going to be further enhanced with the addition of ClearOne’s award-winning professional solutions to the company’s portfolio of manufacturers."

“Our mission is to provide an expanding dealer base with the latest in technology and support that they need to thrive in the constantly changing, increasingly important commercial AV industry," said Muckle Sales president Dan Muckle.

“Our success is based on our commitment to work closely every day with salespeople, training and educating them, and most importantly, making the maximum number of end user calls with them. We are experienced sales professionals committed to the customers we serve across all vertical markets,” he continued. “We look forward to presenting the ClearOne portfolio to all of our customers.”