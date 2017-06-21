Clear Channel Outdoor Americas To Showocase at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

Clear Channel Outdoor Americas will showcase the creativity and real-time audience engagement potential of digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.



CCOA will leverage one of the largest and smartest rooftop billboards in the world and its small-format screens to host world class digital out-of-home activations. Following its successful debut in 2015, the giant digital billboard, dubbed ‘Le Grand Screen’, will stand above the iconic Le Grand Hotel and can been seen by audiences across the Cannes bay. Situated in the hotel gardens at ground level, the Playground – CCOA’s experiential and hospitality space – will also feature DOOH campaigns from advertisers, creative agencies, media agencies, digital and production company partners, and play host to thought leadership panels throughout the week.

The DOOH showcase will feature dynamic activations from partners including: Biborg, Black Swan, Buzz Radar, Haymarket, Quividi and Kirk&Kirk, LivePoster and Diageo, Ogilvy and Samsung, Stink Studios, Twitter and WCRS. Creative concepts include conditional-triggered content, mobile gamification, user-generated content, Artificial Intelligence (AI), hyper-local contextual relevance, as well as data aggregation, integration and visualisation.

As part of its commitment to championing creativity in OOH, CCOA is also sponsoring the Outdoor Lions category of the prestigious Cannes Lions Awards for the eighth consecutive year. This recognizes the most creative OOH campaigns from around the world over the past twelve months. Using the immediacy of digital OOH to showcase the winners, CCOA will present the winning campaigns on Le Grand Screen as they’re announced.