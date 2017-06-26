CIVIQ Smartscapes at Smart Cities Connect Expo

CIVIQ Smartscapes is joining global city leaders at Smart Cities Connect Conference & Expo in Austin this week. The conference and expo runs June 25th through June 28th.

In addition to demonstrating CIVIQ’s capabilities to help cities connect, compete and collaborate at booth 407, members of the CIVIQ team are leading discussions on technology in smart cities: Sandra Baer, CIVIQ Chief Marketing Officer, delivered a keynote on transforming urban infrastructure in smart cities; Brad Gleeson, CIVIQ Chief Commercial Officer, participated in a panel on using technologies to inform and engage people; and George Burciaga, Managing Director, Global Government Development and Innovation, is presenting CIVIQ’s solution as the best innovation for engagement mobility, economic growth, and security during the Conference’s Innovation Challenge.

CIVIQ's booth on the Expo floor at Smart Cities Connect conference in Austin this week. The kiosk being shown is similar to the kiosks Civic installed in the LinkNYC project in New York City – where CIVIQ and their partners in the CityBridge consortium, Qualcomm and Intersection – are replacing up to 10,000 public payphone booths with a state-of-the-art communications structure.

“We are very excited to join Smart Cities Connect and to introduce our technology and innovation to forward-thinking city leaders from around the world,” said Burciaga. “As cities and communities race to innovate, CIVIQ is proud to introduce a unique digital solution that connects devices, people, and services. When we connect communities, we help make them safer, more vibrant, and more welcoming for all who live and visit the area.”

CIVIQ supports communities as they move into the digital world with people-centered technology and street-level presence – including software, hardware and applications – that will connect people to places and to services, enhancing their experiences and helping them find their way in the world. Through interactive displays and a connected digital experience, CIVIQ provides free high-speed public Wi-Fi for easy access to communications networks, timely transportation schedules and updates to improve commuter mobility and emergency alerts to enhance safety and security throughout the community. CIVIQ is set to demonstrate its WayPoint technology at Booth 407.CIVIQ’s partnership with Smart Cities Connect builds on the company’s role in bringing Texas to the forefront of smart, connected communities. Earlier this year, Bexar County Commissioners announced a new pilot program to bring state-of-the-art urban technology to the center of Bexar County. As a part of the program, CIVIQ WayPoints will be installed in downtown San Antonio with public Wi-Fi and access to County information via interactive touchscreen displays, helping Bexar County better connect and communicate to all who live, work, and visit the San Antonio area.