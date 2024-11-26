Cindy's Top 10 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2024 Wish List

A Prelude to Shopping for WiFi IoT Devices

I suspect that most people reading this article are likely the go-to IT director for family and friends. I've been that person for 25 years. And this time of year, I get a barrage of questions that I am always happy to answer, especially when it comes to TVs.

My brother-in-law, Steve, asked me a question that I was pretty sure I knew the answer to, but instead, I thought I'd pass his question along to a real expert, my friend Laurent Masia. I recently interviewed Masia, senior director of Product Line Management and ProAV Engineering Services at NETGEAR, for a white paper, "The Case for an AV Network," so I was sure he could explain the answer better than I would.

The question from Steve: "As I peruse [the internet] for Christmas, I see things (such as trail cams) that say they are only compatible with 2.4GHz. So, if someone has only a 5GHz router, such as 802.11ac, can a 2.4GHz device find and talk to the router?"

Masia answered: "A 2.4GHz device such as an IoT device or camera will not connect to a 5GHz wireless SSID; it will need a 2.4GHz wireless SSID.

But a 5GHz router can do 2.4GHz, too, in general. The NETGEAR home routers do that very well. With the new WiFi 7 routers, you even have a 6GHz band, but the routers also provide 5GHz and 2.4GHz anyway.

So, the advice is, when configuring the new 5GHz or 6GHz router, make sure to enable 2.4GHz too, so that the global Wireless SSID offers several bands—this way, the devices that can only one or the other can always connect without problems.

I hope this helps. It's also possible to configure one Wireless SSIF per band (one for 2.4GHz, another one for 5GHz, etc.)

avtechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

But personally, I don't think it's relevant—better to broadcast one global Wireless SSID in residential, with all the bands together."

Cindy's Top 10 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Wish List

The prices noted are subject to change.

#1 NETGEAR’s Nighthawk WiFi 7 Router RS700S, 19Gbps Was $699 | Now $599

(Image credit: NETGEAR)

After asking the router question for my brother-in-law and seeing Masia’s answer, I realized it was time to upgrade my home router. Santa, this is the one I would like, please.

The RS700S provides unrivaled WiFi 7 speeds up to 19Gbps for real-timing gaming, 4K/8K streaming, UHD video conferencing, and AR/VR entertainment. High-performance antennas for up to 3,500 sq. ft. of 360-degree WiFi coverage. Whether multi-gig cable or fiber, get the fastest speeds today with a 10 Gig internet port. 10Gbps & 1Gbps Ethernet ports unlock unbeatable speed and reliability for wired connections. NETGEAR routers have security features enabled out of the box with exclusive, automatic firmware updates and industry-leading safety features to help protect you and your family.

From My Colleagues

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have melded into a weeks-long bonanza of deals. Future’s sister publications, Tom's Guide, and techradar curate the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and update them several times daily. In many cases, a review has been done of the product.

Because they have already done the legwork in finding the best prices, the following are my top picks from Tom's Guide, and techradar. Santa, a few of these items have been on my list for a couple of years, but I have yet to see them under the tree. Hint, hint.

(Image credit: Apple)

This might be Amazon's best Black Friday deal—Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 on sale for a new record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. I don't expect you'll find a better price on Black Friday, and this offer is in danger of being sold out.

#3 BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner >> Was $123 | Now $81 @ Amazon

(Image credit: BISSELL)

For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats Bissell's internet-famous Little Green Machine. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, it can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice. (At this price, Cindy has already purchased several for stocking stuffers!)

(Image credit: iRobot)

Here's a huge $440 discount on a powerful and advanced robot vacuum from big-name brand iRobot. We praised its ability to pick up dirt from carpet and hard floors, and its self-charging feature in our iRobot Roomba J7 Plus review plus the convenient self-emptying bin. It is a bit noisy and sometimes struggles with larger debris but this is a good overall option.

(Image credit: Sony)

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales such as Black Friday.

(Image credit: Blink)

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud) and has a two-year battery life. The Tom’s Guide, Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. You can also snag a pack of four Blink Outdoor 4's for $159.

(Image credit: Apple)

This is $12 cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 have ever been, and I expect this deal won't last long. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlossable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort. The previous lowest price was $169, so absolutely do not miss this deal—they're fantastic value for this price.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's Black Friday deal is a return to the record-low price.

(Image credit: Kasa)

Named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, this surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant or buttons on the device itself. Plus you can monitor energy usage.

BECAUSE CINDY LOVES TVS!

(Image credit: LG)

LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,199.99 - a new record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung S85D is a well-rounded OLED TV that features all of the latest technology, including Dolby Atmos support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's built on one of the best AI upscaling chips and leverages Samsung's Tizen OS that has cloud gaming services baked right into the TV. The S85D pulls out all the stops without costing a high premium, making it a stellar gift this holiday season.

(Image credit: Sony)

The Sony Bravia 8 is back at its lowest price yet ahead of Black Friday. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. You can even use it with your gaming console of choice thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming.

BONUS FOR THE LITTLE ONES

(Image credit: Amazon)

The latest Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is on sale for a record-low price of $49.99, thanks to today's incredible 50% discount. The seven-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

Happy shopping!