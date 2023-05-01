Christopher Jaynes Joins Q-SYS as Senior Vice President of Software Technologies

The Q-SYS division of QSC has appointed Christopher Jaynes as senior vice president of software technologies. In this role, Jaynes will lead Q-SYS software engineering as well as advanced research and technologies including artificial intelligence/machine learning, cloud, and data.

Jaynes is a passionate and accomplished leader who believes the innovative use of current and emerging technologies can solve complex challenges in human-technology interaction, create new market opportunities, and positively impact our world. He founded Mersive Technologies in 2006 to support a more collaborative and engaging workplace and grew the company into a leader in wireless media streaming with over 300,000 locations around the globe. Before founding Mersive, Jaynes was a professor of computer science and director of the Center for Visualization and Virtual Environments at the University of Kentucky, where he conducted research in artificial intelligence and human-computer interaction technologies.

"Part of what makes the Q-SYS Platform and Ecosystem so exciting are the possibilities to create and deliver new software-based capabilities that generate market opportunities and improve people's lives," said Jaynes. "I look forward to working with the Q-SYS team to fulfill the organization's vision to create the next chapter in AV experience innovation."

He received his Bachelor of Science degree with honors from the School of Computer Science at the University of Utah and went on to receive his Doctoral degree at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. His work has led to over 100 published scientific articles, a book on human-computer interaction and over 30 patents. For his work in computer vision, he received the National Science Foundation CAREER award, which recognizes leaders in their scientific field. In 2019, he received the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.

"As a rapidly growing technology business with substantial investments in software technologies and new product development, leadership in software engineering and advanced research is paramount," said Jatan Shah, president and chief operating officer, Q-SYS. "Chris is a distinctive leader and recognized innovator in our industry, and we could not be more thrilled to have him join us."