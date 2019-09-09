Christie Launches HDR 4K RGB Pure Laser Projector

The What: Christie has launched its Christie Eclipse, a 4K RGB pure laser projector featuring Christie RealLaser illumination. Christie says the new projector is "capable of a degree of detail and depth of color that has never been possible with any pro AV projection system."

The What Else: With true HDR, the Christie Eclipse can process and reproduce HDR content on screen, in 4K resolution, at both high and low brightness levels. The result is a contrast ratio of up to 20,000,000:1, which ensures that the finest details are visible, even in extreme black and white ranges, according to the company.

With an expansive color gamut approaching the full Rec.2020 and Rec.2100 color space, the Christie Eclipse produces highly saturated colors for immersive experiences and exceeds the Rec. 2100 200,000:1 contrast ratio specification by 100x. With RealLaser illumination, 4K resolution, and high frame rate capability of up to 120fps, the Christie Eclipse can deliver smooth, dynamic content without distracting blur, which is critical for planetariums, giant screens, and themed attractions such as dark rides and flying theaters.

The Bottom Line: The Christie Eclipse offers the flexibility to customize the brightness level to suit the environment, from 2000 lumens up to 30,000, features Christie TruLife electronics for 4K at 120Hz performance, and Christie Twist software for warping and blending capabilities.

An optional Christie Terra input card is available, which offers AV integration and connectivity solutions for Christie projectors with TruLife Electronics and can connect directly to a Christie Terra SDVoE system. The Christie Eclipse also supports Christie Mystique, an automated, camera-based warping and blending tool.