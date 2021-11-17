Christie Inspire Series Makes China Debut in Fine-Dining Restaurant

A fine-dining restaurant in the southern port city of Guangzhou has become the first venue in China to deploy the Christie Inspire Series 1DLP laser projectors for immersive projections that redefine the culinary experience.

Situated in Hengsha municipality east of the city, this contemporary eatery adopted a unique "Maritime Silk Road" theme that hearkens back to days when Guangzhou flourished as a regional trading port in the 15th century. Guests in its VIP dining room are treated to breathtaking visuals on all four walls featuring a bustling wharf with merchant ships sailing along the harbor, and scenes of docked ships having their goods unloaded by port workers. A round table that accommodates 12 is also transformed into a projection canvas showcasing lively animated images of a thumb-sized chef serving up virtual steaks in front of each guest.

The striking projections are accomplished by 13 Christie DWU760-iS laser projectors fitted on the ceiling of the VIP dining room. They were installed and commissioned by Zhongqing Yingye Group following a rigorous selection process that saw Christie's latest 1DLP laser projector emerging as the projection system of choice for the end user.

Shijie Kong, a spokesperson from Zhongqing Yingye Group who served as the project manager of this installation, said, "During the selection process for the ideal projection system, we conducted a live demo for the client using the Christie Inspire Series. The images were absolutely mind-blowing for a 1DLP laser projector at this price point. The client was highly impressed with image quality, color reproduction, brightness options and aftersales support of the Inspire Series. A decision was swiftly made to acquire the Inspire Series for this project."

Ten Christie DWU760-iS laser projectors, each with a brightness of 7,150 ISO lumens, were employed to display brilliant images on the four walls measuring 5.6 meters wide x 3.5 meters high. Projections on a pillar and tabletop were achieved using three DWU760-iS laser projectors strategically installed, warped and blended with in-built Christie Twist to deliver the optimal visuals. All projectors are also equipped with Christie Mystique for quick installation, alignment, calibration and maintenance of multi-projection systems.

The deployment of multiple Inspire Series projectors has enabled this fine-dining establishment to offer a unique space where distinguished guests can enjoy an immersive, multi-dimensional, and novel dining experience. The displayed contents can be customized to fit the occasion and guests can immerse themselves in a realistic virtual world as they feast in style.

Related: Christie HS Series Lights Up China’s ‘Big Ben’ in Hebi City

"The 3D projections focusing on the 'Maritime Silk Road' theme are an innovative approach that combines storytelling, technology and cuisine to deliver an exceptional dining experience for VIP guests,” Kong added. “This is the first time that the Inspire Series has been used for such an extraordinary dining concept in China and we are proud to be involved in it."

Available in three brightness options, the Inspire Series is designed for small to mid-sized environments such as classrooms, boardrooms, museums and houses of worship. It provides a winning combination of low-maintenance performance and value without sacrificing advanced capabilities, including an IP5X dust-resistant optical engine, fixed motorized zoom lens, whisper quiet operation, and omni-directional installation capabilities. And with laser illumination, the Inspire Series offers up to 20,000 hours of reliable, virtually maintenance-free operation for a low total cost of ownership.