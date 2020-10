"One way or another the operative word for the fall semester is going to be 'monitoring.'"—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

To curb academic dishonesty, some schools are turning to surveillance, monitoring students and using third party exam proctors to make sure no one is cheating. However, this can feel invasive and establish a sense of distrust. Inside Higher Ed offers alternatives that will also help students develop soft skills.