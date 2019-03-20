Chief Expands Impact Series of Kiosks at DSE 2019

The What: Chief—part of Legrand AV—has expanded its Impact Series of kiosks to include the new Impact Bolt Down Portrait Floor Standing Kiosks. The kiosks are designed to provide an aesthetic solution for enclosing displays in open areas.

The What Else: Impact Bolt Down Portrait Floor Standing Kiosks are designed with no exposed fasteners while maintaining full access and serviceability, and Chief's exclusive design keeps the display mounted to the frame when opened. There are keyed locking security to keeps displays safe, and a universal AV Storage plate holds supporting equipment.

The Bottom Line: The kiosks will be available for 49-, 50-, and 55-inch displays in black or white finish to complement a variety of environments and will be shown at DSE 2019 in Booth 1312.