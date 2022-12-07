Check Out Wovenmedia's New Office and Technology Innovation Lab

Wovenmedia (opens in new tab) has opened a new office with an advanced technology innovation lab in Bentonville, AR. The new space in the Beau Terre Office Park, will enable Wovenmedia to expand its suite of services and drive rapid innovation for in-store retail media solutions.

“We see a lot of opportunity for growth in the retail sector as retail operators continue to invest in developing a seamless digital to physical customer journey," said Susie Opare-Abetia, founder and CEO of Wovenmedia. “Today’s shoppers want integrated omnichannel shopping opportunities, which is driving retailers to look for new ways to enrich the in-store experience.”

“In-store retail media networks are not only impactful customer communication vehicles but also serve as revenue-generators featuring consumer packaged goods-sponsored advertising that helps lift product sales,” added Drew Walls, Wovenmedia’s director of client Leadership, based in Bentonville.

Wovenmedia—headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Palm Beach, and Yerevan, Armenia—has expertise in building and managing enterprise-scale media networks drives customer engagement across thousands of screens at retail. The company has powered networks reach 75 million monthly viewers across 180,000 screens helping to elevate the customer experience and generate in-store revenue.