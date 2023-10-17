Check Out the New Wireless 4K HDMI Extender from Key Digital

Key Digital has introduced the KD-4KWHCEX HDMI 4K 60Hz 100-foot Wireless Extender KIT with IR. “The KD-4KWHCEX had a lot of enthusiastic response when we showed it recently at the CEDIA Tech Summit in Toronto,” said Key Digital vice president of sales DeWayne Rains. “It’s a product that solves a real-world problem by providing an effortless solution to HDMI extension in commercial installations and residential settings where running a wire is not possible. In presentation spaces, outdoor AV setups and home theaters, whether for temporary or permanent installation, the KD-4KWHCEX is an ideal way to easily and cost-effectively get an HDMI connection from here to a hard-to-reach there.”

[13 New AV Control Solutions That Matter]

(Image credit: Key Digital)

The KD-4KWHCEX reliably extends up to 4K HDMI signals with the latest standards: 18G, 3840x2160 60 Hz resolution, HDR10 at 4:4:4 chroma, and deep color. The KD-4KWHCEX supports HDCP 2.2 and features TMDS re-clocking and signal regeneration. The two-unit extender kit utilizes 5G Wi-Fi technology to transmit through walls and ceilings with minimal range loss and maximum resistance to wireless interference, delivering optimal quality at distances up to 100 feet (30 meters) with up to 164 feet (50 meters) extension possible in ideal environments. Up to four extender sets using four unique channels are possible within the same operating area.

[21 New Audio Products for Meeting Spaces and Classroom Collaboration]

IR control extension is delivered in parallel to HDMI extension, with a sensor at the receive unit collecting IR signals from a source device remote and passing it back to the transmitter unit where an IR emitter allows control of sources such as cable boxes and streaming hardware. The transmitter unit’s HDMI pass-through connection can be used to feed a local monitor or to connect to an AV receiver for audio support, including Dolby and DTS formats up to 5.1/6.1 (2-channel audio is supported at the KD-4KWHCEX receiver).