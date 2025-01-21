Check Out Extron's New Network Button Panels

Introducing the new Extron Flex55 and EU Series of Network Button Panels for Extron control systems. These AV system control interfaces are fully customizable and easy to use and work in conjunction with a control processor to perform a wide variety of AV system functions.

With a press of a button, users can power a display on or off, switch inputs, control volume, and much more. Network Button Panels connect to the Extron control processor using standard Ethernet and feature the convenience of PoE. Supporting applications worldwide, the NBP EU Series is compatible with Flex55 modules, mounting kits, and enclosures, as well as EU junction boxes.

"Our family of Network Button Panels continues to grow; and the new EU Series with Flex55 mounting capability fulfills requests from customers, worldwide," said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “These new button panels are the perfect choice for any application requiring easy and consistent AV control from room to room."

Depending on the model, Network Button Panels come with either backlit soft-touch buttons or dual-color backlit buttons. Buttons can be easily customized using the online Custom Button Builder application or Extron Button Label Generator software.