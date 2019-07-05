Channel Vision Releases 2-Channel Rack Mount HDMI Modulator

The What: Channel Vision has released the 2-Channel Rack Mount High Definition HDMI Modulator.

(Image credit: Channel Vision)

The What Else: Channel Vision’s new 2-Channel, 1080p HDMI Modulator has a full set of features, including the full spectrum of TV channels on ATSC-antenna and QAM-64/256 for cable TV systems, MPEG, AC3, and AAC audio formats. The modulator also includes HDCP compliance to multiple TV's with setup and configuration over the network, preventing future on-site service calls.

The Bottom Line: Installers will appreciate the ability to send HDMI sources to an unlimited number of high definition TVs with virtually no latency, a critical aspect when re-sending HDMI video sources to multiple TVs.