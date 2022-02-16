Celestion Introduces Updated HornWizard 2.0 App

Celestion is introducing HornWizard 2.0, the updated and enhanced version of the desktop and mobile application that is a portal to the company's free powerful horn design software.

The original HornWizard app was developed to introduce systems engineers to Celestion's acclaimed horn design capabilities and has already been used to design many thousands of horns. The App enables the user to test a basic concept design, using just a few parameters to determine whether particular horn specification could work in practice. In the app, users can reliably verify designs, quickly adjust them with different parameters and view the results in a matter of seconds.

The new HornWizard version 2.0 features enhanced functionality and allows users to design horns for Celestion's 1.4- and two-inch exit compression drivers, including the Axi2050; refine multiple designs and compare them--graph traces can now be compared for up to three designs; specify horn length as a primary parameter; and design horns with Circular or Elliptical mouths.

HornWizard 2.0 has been created as a WPA (Web Progressive App), usable on both desktop and mobile devices to access Celestion's full design software using a simplified parameter set. The app doesn't contain any horn design software itself: it simply acts as a portal. The user can input parameters that are processed by the in-house software with results returned to the app interface.

HornWizard 2.0 is not a complete horn simulator but uses a simplified method to produce a close estimate of directivity and frequency response. First and foremost, it's a "reality check" to see if particular specifications can be achieved within specified constraints. It also enables the user to see how different drivers work on the horn, aiding in the driver selection process.

HornWizard 2.0 is available for free here.