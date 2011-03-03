Celestion Establishes U.S. Sales Office

- Ipswich, UK--Celestion has established a new U.S. sales office, to serve as a direct point of contact for both sales and technical support.
- Group One has been the principal importer and distributor of Celestion products in North America for the last 14 years. North American distribution will now be handled internally by Celestion, based out of the new sales office and warehousing facility, in Marlboro, NJ.
- "Since we began working together in the 1990s, Group One and Celestion have been close partners. With Celestion expanding its pro audio range aggressively into the worldwide distribution market, and Group One investing greater resources to support their increased growth in the Live, Install, Post-Production, and Broadcast Markets, the time is now right for the two companies to go their separate ways," said Celestion’s managing director, Nigel Wood. "We would like to take this opportunity to thank Jack Kelly and his team at Group One for all their efforts and support during the last two decades."
- "I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with the Celestion team," added Group One president, Jack Kelly, "and I’m proud of what Group One has been able to accomplish for the Celestion brand in North America."