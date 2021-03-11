Celestion Launches New Website

Celestion is debuting the all-new Celestion.com website, a total information hub for all things Celestion—from pro audio loudspeakers and compression drivers to guitar and bass loudspeakers.



The site has been completely redesigned to enable access to product information as quickly as possible and—at the same time–has been made fully mobile compatible. The new, powerful search function enables product-search by range, or the ability to look more deeply into each product category and use specific measurements to find data for individual loudspeakers. The redesigned product pages include highly detailed specifications with performance graphs, as well as links to demonstration videos, with the capability to link to additional media as it becomes available.

Celestion’s Speakerworld zone is where users can read the background stories and blogs on the company’s latest products, concepts, and technologies. In this section, there is a mine of useful information including guitar speaker tone upgrade advice, sound reinforcement cabinet, and crossover designs, and cool tips, such as how to decipher the date codes on vintage speakers.

The vast Partners in Tone Hall of Fame section details the guitar players who make their music with Celestion speakers. And Dr. Decibel, the company’s celebrated master of tonal mystery, has a page with answers to commonly asked questions and is always available to respond to any specific speaker-related question, via the contact form.



“We are very pleased to debut the new Celestion website,” said Celestion marketing manager, Ken Weller.“Fully rebuilding the site has given us the opportunity to make all our product information more accessible, as well as enhancing the mobile experience, with a design that offers improved functionality and a more contemporary feel.”



To experience Celestion's new website, visit https://celestion.com/.

