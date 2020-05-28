CEDIA Expo Cancelled, Moves to Virtual Event

CEDIA Expo 2020, originally scheduled to be held Sept. 8-12 in Denver, CO, has been cancelled.

According to a statement on the CEDIA Expo website, the event is cancelled "due to developments regarding COVID-19 including, but not limited to, the current status of the Colorado Convention Center as a medical care facility for non-emergency cases related to COVID-19; the latest federal measures, including guidelines on the phased reopening of the U.S. economy; the declaration by the WHO of COVID-19 as a pandemic; the number of confirmed cases worldwide and domestically; current quarantines, containment areas, stay at home orders, and restrictions on congregating and large gatherings imposed by states and other government and public health authorities; and the various company-imposed travel restrictions on employees affecting attendees and participating companies. Maintaining the health and safety of each of our customers, partners, and employees remains paramount to us."

Emerald Expositions, producers of the CEDIA Expo, have said that they will hold the CEDIA Expo Virtual Experience in September. The event will include keynotes, panel sessions, and an interactive expo hall.

To read the full statement on CEDIA Expo's cancellation, click here.