CDPQ Acquires Minority Stake of Solotech

CDPQ has acquired a minority stake in Solotech. The goal of this transaction, which represents the largest investment in the company since 2013, is to support Solotech’s acquisition and organic growth strategy to expand its presence in various markets and create more value for its customers.

“With this investment—the largest in the last decade for Solotech—CDPQ will support the company in its next growth stage," said Kim Thomassin, executive vice-president and head of Québec at CDPQ. "Aligned with CDPQ’s priorities, this means not only shifting activities into high gear, but also facilitating the company’s global expansion and promoting its audiovisual and technological know-how."

Solotech recently ranked 5th in the SCN Top 50 systems integrators for 2023. In 2023, the company also won the Parnelli Award for Video Production Company of the Year for its The Weeknd project.

“CDPQ’s commitment is a gauge of confidence in our business model, and their financial investment will allow us to seize new business opportunities as a global audiovisual and technology consolidator,” noted Martin Tremblay, president and chief executive officer of Solotech.

The company creates experiences around the world with a solid network of partners, offering audio, video, lighting, rigging, staging, and control and collaboration systems, as well as electronic sports and web-diffusion virtual technology. It has made a name in various markets, including music, sports, business, transportation, culture and education. It also has an e‑commerce platform offering new and used audiovisual equipment.