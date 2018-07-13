CCS Presentation Systems Partners with Lifestyle Technology Group

CCS Presentation Systems has partnered with Lifestyle Technology Group of Newport Beach, CA to join the CCS national team network for AV integration.

Under the partnership, CCS and Lifestyle Technology Group will provide commercial contractors, educational institutions, luxury homebuilders, and additional end users with full-service design/build and maintenance program support throughout Southern California.

Lifestyle Technology Group was founded by systems industry technology veteran Dave Sell in Newport Beach. Dave has more than 25 years of industry experience including serving as a former executive at Crestron Electronics, the world’s leader in automation solutions.

“Lifestyle Technology Group is excited to partner with the prestigious CCS Presentation Systems to provide AV systems integration for empowering companies in Southern California to the next level with cutting-edge audio visual tools,” said Sell, Lifestyle Technology Group President.

CCS Presentation Systems Founder and CEO John Godbout

The CCS California expansion will provide client counsel of product selections, establish enterprise standards, and achieve overall ROI of technology systems for delivering customized solutions to match a client’s specific business requirements.

“The expanded reach in California creates additional opportunities and support for providing our customers the best in audio/video products and solutions,” said John Godbout, CCS Presentation Systems founder and CEO.

CCS offers multiple product lines to enhance presentation effectiveness and customer experiences including interactive software, unified communications, network operation centers, large format LCD displays, video walls, room control systems, digital projectors, collaboration tools, and digital signage.