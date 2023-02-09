cavlo Returns to Las Vegas for Spring Show

cavlo Trade Show is heading back to Las Vegas for its Spring show. Manufacturer exhibitors will be on hand with their latest professional audio, video, and lighting solutions geared towards systems integrators, tech managers, and other communication professionals from the hospitality, corporate, education, entertainment, and house-of-worship fields. The show takes place on May 3-4.

“Viva Las Vegas," exclaimed managing director, Mike Brown-Cestero. "We’re going into our third year now, and back to where it all began in 2021. After turns in Texas and Nashville, cavlo is returning bigger and better than ever to this Pro AVL-rich community. Many past exhibitors have already secured their spots as this show has proven to be cost-effective and a great opportunity to connect with the community.

“cavlo has demonstrated repeatedly to be a valuable opportunity with our all-inclusive booth pricing packages that even include a hotel room. We offer booth parity at a great venue, The Orleans Hotel, where attendees can network in a relaxed atmosphere to spend quality time with exhibitors. We offer AVL pros a chance to ideate, integrate, and operate with a mix of specifiers, integrators, production folks, and end users attending. Our successful shows in Vegas, Dallas, and Nashville offer lively discussion panels and opportunities to network both before and during the show.”

cavlo will take place at The Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas with a Welcome Reception on May 3. It will be a great opportunity for AVL folks in the Southwest region to connect. Registration for the show will open on March 22 for qualified attendees. The cavlo show is a trade-only event.