Caveman 3.4 Has Been Released. Here's What You Need to Know

Uniguest (opens in new tab) recently released Caveman 3.4, the latest software version of its Tripleplay digital signage, enterprise video, and IPTV software platform.
The new release brings numerous enhancements to increase functionality and ease of use including a brand-new IPTV Portal Editor, additional digital signage scheduling options, Reserva room booking platform endpoint monitoring, and support for the built-in Chromecast functionality on Philips TV’s.
Existing and new Tripleplay users can now take advantage of the multiple developments that provide enhanced flexibility and simplified workflows. These include:
- New intuitive drag-and-drop IPTV Portal Editor to make updating and refreshing content displayed on Tripleplay’s Interactive IPTV Portal quick and easy.
- Tripleplay users can now utilize the Chromecast functionality that is built-in to Philips hospitality TVs using a routed or proxied network configuration, meaning a solution with an easier-to-manage network and support for Chromecast analytics.
- New digital signage scheduling options to provide complete control over the time when content is displayed and enable users to create entire campaigns from one schedule entry.
- Clients with Reserva, Uniguest’s enterprise room booking system, can now monitor and manage their Reserva panels from one platform.
- Digital signage clients running on System on Chip (SoC) enabled displays can now utilize external USB storage for local content playback.