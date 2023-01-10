Uniguest Appoints New CEO Position

Uniguest (opens in new tab) has promoted Matt Goche to chief executive officer from his role as chief operating officer, taking over responsibility from Jeff Hiscox following a highly successful six-year tenure.

Hiscox will move into the chairman role on Uniguest’s board of directors and act as a strategic advisor to the Uniguest executive team, while Goche steps up to take responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the company and driving revenue growth.

“This is the right time to make this change both for me personally and the company," Hiscox commented. "I feel the executive leadership team is well positioned to take the company forward.

“With setting up our operations to support our organic growth, supporting the commercial teams to drive top-line revenue, and with bringing on new companies through his tireless efforts on acquisitions and integration, Matt has been instrumental in growing Uniguest and I’ve no doubt he will continue to be successful in his new role.”

“Under Jeff’s outstanding leadership and guidance, our global business is strong and well positioned," Goche added. "He hands over the reins at an exciting time for the business, and I am thrilled to be leading the team forward as we enter the next phase of growth at Uniguest.

“2023 and beyond are going to be important years for our industry and for our business, and I am proud and motivated to lead an amazing group of people at Uniguest.”

Supporting Goche in his new role, Mike Rethage joins the Uniguest executive team, promoted to chief operations officer from his role as executive vice president of Uniguest’s Senior Living division. Heading up the R&D teams, Jeff Stonebrook is also promoted to the Uniguest executive team as chief technology officer from his previous role as executive vice president of software engineering.