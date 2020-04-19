Carousel Digital Signage Simplifies K12 Deployments for 2020-21 School Year

While the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted K-12 education worldwide, hope remains strong to resume traditional classroom learning for the 2020-21 school year. With 2020-21 purchasing cycles quickly approaching, Carousel Digital Signage is launching a new program to help K-12 districts and schools streamline the process—and minimize the costs—of launching or upgrading a digital signage network.

“Most K12 districts and schools have passed their 2020-21 budgets, which means that IT departments will soon specify new displays, projectors, digital signage, and other AV systems,” said JJ Parker, CEO, Carousel Digital Signage. “This year’s purchasing cycle will be very compressed, as schools continue to adjust to distance learning. Carousel Digital Signage has the strategy and technical infrastructure to help our customers meet these tighter deadlines.”

[Tackling the Uncertainty: The AV Industry Faces COVID-19]

Carousel Digital Signage will offer a special “very aggressively-priced” solution for K-12 customers, leveraging its subscription-based Carousel Cloud SaaS platform and, where possible, existing playback devices and displays.

“We will help districts and schools keep their technology overhead low, and all but eliminate the need for onsite integration,” added Parker. “Many schools already have Apple TV devices, which automatically convert to digital signage players when connected to our CMS. BrightSign media players are also a top choice for schools worldwide that have functional digital signage networks today. This means that the majority of our K12 end customers, and the resellers and integrators that work with them, have a plug-and-play solution that is ready to go on short notice.”

To stay up to date with the impact of coronavirus on pro AV, subscribe to our enews.