Carousel Digital Signage Adds BrightSign BSN.cloud Integration

Carousel Digital Signage is continuing its multi-year partnership with BrightSign with the integration of Carousel Cloud with BrightSign’s BSN.cloud, a network management platform from BrightSign.

[Carousel Digital Signage Expands Player Support for New Cloud Platform]

Carousel Digital Signage introduced Carousel Cloud last year as a subscription-based SaaS platform for organizations seeking an off-premise hosted digital signage service with limitless scalability. Interoperability with BSN.cloud means that Carousel Digital Signage users can quickly deploy a complete digital signage solution with minimal infrastructure and maintenance and low total cost of ownership.

The BSN.cloud integration adopts the Carousel Digital Signage model to achieve these benefits. A Carousel Cloud engine running on the BrightSign media player immediately configures the device for content playout upon connection. This eliminates the need to manage settings, enable SD cards, and work through other configuration processes that often delay deployment. End users and integrators can subsequently manage, monitor, and control players through the BSN.cloud Control Cloud, a free cloud-based subscription for all BrightSign media players.

“The ability to deploy this integrated solution directly through BrightSign’s BSN.cloud interface aligns with our strategy of simplifying digital signage for any customer, and for networks of any scale,” said JJ Parker, CEO, Carousel Digital Signage. “Our goal is to take our customers directly from shrink wrap to digital signage, without the time and complexities of managing physical configurations on media players, or the concerns of ongoing maintenance.”

“We are pleased that our longtime partner, Carousel Digital Signage, has taken advantage of the BSN.cloud Control Cloud service we recently launched,” said Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign. “We expect the value will be immediately apparent to our mutual customers moving forward.”