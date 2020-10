"A new initiative is targeting failure rates in foundational courses–a major cause of college dropouts–by giving scalable, high-quality support to colleges and universities seeking to improve student retention."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The Every Learner Everywhere initiative taps into the power of adaptive courseware with a focus on foundational courses to improve learning outcomes, shore up student success, and improve retention and graduation rates.