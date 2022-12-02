Calling Higher Ed AV/IT Tech Managers – Dec. 7, at 2:00 p.m. ET – Join the Discussion

By Cindy Davis
New Era AV/IT Webcast: 2023 and Beyond – Defining the Higher Ed Classroom Environment. Join us Thursday, Dec. 7, at 2:00 p.m. ET

2023 and Beyond: Defining the Higher Ed Classroom Environment
Having completed the one-hour engaging dry run for the 2023 and Beyond: Defining the Higher Ed Classroom Environment (opens in new tab) webcast, I know higher ed AV/IT managers will not want to miss being part of this discussion.  

Join us on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 2:00 p.m. ET to learn what the higher ed classroom will look like in 2023 and beyond. We’ll discuss classroom technologies and cover critical infrastructure, new standards, working with the design and integration communities, the human element, and planning for the future.  

USC’s Joe Way will share insights he learned from HETMA members and his plans at USC. We’d like to hear about your challenges, projects, and ideas.

We’ve got an expert panel ready to answer your questions and share insights from their customers that are helping shape classroom solutions. Are you wondering how Hall Technologies, LG, Sennheiser, and Yamaha UC are doing on supply chain? Ask them! No topic is off the table.

Please join the discussion on Thursday!

The Panel

Cindy Davis, Moderator, Brand, and Content Director, AV Technology

Ken Eagle, VP of Technology, Hall Technologies

Tim Mackie, Field Systems Engineer, Yamaha Unified Communications

Scott Sanders, Business Development Manager, Sennheiser

John Vasaturo, B2B Public Sector Sales, LG

Joe Way, Ph.D., CTS, Director, Learning Environments Information Technology Services, University of Southern California

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.