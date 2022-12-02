Calling Higher Ed AV/IT Tech Managers – Dec. 7, at 2:00 p.m. ET – Join the Discussion

Having completed the one-hour engaging dry run for the 2023 and Beyond: Defining the Higher Ed Classroom Environment (opens in new tab) webcast, I know higher ed AV/IT managers will not want to miss being part of this discussion.

Join us on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 2:00 p.m. ET to learn what the higher ed classroom will look like in 2023 and beyond. We’ll discuss classroom technologies and cover critical infrastructure, new standards, working with the design and integration communities, the human element, and planning for the future.

USC’s Joe Way will share insights he learned from HETMA members and his plans at USC. We’d like to hear about your challenges, projects, and ideas.

We’ve got an expert panel ready to answer your questions and share insights from their customers that are helping shape classroom solutions. Are you wondering how Hall Technologies, LG, Sennheiser, and Yamaha UC are doing on supply chain? Ask them! No topic is off the table.

Please join the discussion on Thursday!

The Panel

Cindy Davis, Moderator, Brand, and Content Director, AV Technology

Ken Eagle, VP of Technology, Hall Technologies

Tim Mackie, Field Systems Engineer, Yamaha Unified Communications

Scott Sanders, Business Development Manager, Sennheiser

John Vasaturo, B2B Public Sector Sales, LG

Joe Way, Ph.D., CTS, Director, Learning Environments Information Technology Services, University of Southern California