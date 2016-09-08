California Lutheran University Adds Daktronics Video Display to Stadium

California Lutheran University partnered with Daktronics of Brookings, South Dakota to design, manufacture and install a new LED video display system for William Rolland Stadium.

The New Display at William Rolland Stadium

At 400 square feet, the display is the largest football display in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. It will also be used for men’s and women’s soccer games as well as special events such as commencement.

“This video display will make the fan experience more exciting and engaging,” said Daniel E. Kuntz, Cal Lutheran’s director of athletics and head men’s soccer coach. “The dynamic graphics and capability for instant replay and pre-produced and live video should pump up the energy in our stadium even higher."

Located in the end zone of the field, the video display measures approximately 16 feet high by 25 feet wide and features a 15HD pixel layout to provide image clarity and contrast with wide angle visibility to appeal to every seat in the stadium.

The display is capable of variable content zoning which allows it to show one large image or to be divided into multiple windows to show any combination of live video, instant replays, game information and statistics, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

“We’re excited to partner with California Lutheran University on this video display project for their stadium,” said Eric Cain, Daktronics sales representative. “This will be a great addition to their game-day experience and we look forward to seeing it having an impact on multiple sporting events held at the facility beginning this fall.”