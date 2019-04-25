Cabletime to Showcase Enhancements to IPTV Streaming, Digital Signage Solutions at InfoComm 2019

The What: Cabletime is presenting new enhancements to its extensive range of customisable IPTV and digital signage products on booth 3089 at InfoComm 2019 (June 12-14, Orlando, Florida, USA).

The What Else: Recently launched by Cabletime are two MediaStar Transcoders, the 700-482 and 700-485, which process, regulate the stream rate and transcode multiple live video and audio IPTV streams to enable their controlled re-transmission onto an IP network. This allows each processed stream to meet specific network data rate limits or be modified to play out on other platforms.

The company will also demonstrate the new MediaStar 798 HDMI encoders and the 799 IP-casters, which deliver lower latency and re-casting across virtual private networks and the Internet to offices or other locations enabled with the two solutions. As well as meeting users’ IPTV headend, digital signage and digital media encoding and distribution needs, the MediaStar 798 encoder will also support HDCP Pro 2.2 content protection across an enterprise network. This will ensure that protected content can be played out onto HDCP-compliant devices.

Cabletime’s live TV and OTT TV solution for the hotel and hospitality market will be a key feature on the booth. The system combines a TV content distribution functionality with a bespoke property management interface designed to meet the demands of the growing global hotel interactive TV market.

RoomStar is ideal for franchise and privately-owned hotels with between 50 and 200 rooms looking for proven Hospitality TV technology that is highly reliable, scalable and competitively priced. It provides all the functionality and revenue-generating features of other TV-On-Demand products, but is highly competitive in terms of price, technology and reliability.

Cabletime will also showcase solutions that feature its end-to-end protected content capabilities. This includes the pro-idiom live stream and mobile stream support in the MediaStar 782 and 782DS media players and the LAN-casters. These are important additions for Cabletime, which is growing its customer base in the US where the corporate TV market is moving towards pro-idiom protected content and HDCP protected output. The company will also focus on custom encryption end-to-end using AES 128bit solutions which will support any stream into the MediaStar LAN-caster or 798 Encoder and encrypt the stream for delivery to of the MediaStar hardware or software media players.

The Bottom Line: The MediaStar range provides TV/AV and multimedia distribution and digital signage products primarily for medium to large enterprises, which require future-proof, stable and proven solutions for live TV, corporate communications, multicasts, audio, training and digital signage.