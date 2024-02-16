CableEZ Makes Connections on Displays for Classrooms, Offices, and Hotels Effortless

CableEZ recently released the CableEZ Self-Adhesive EZMount, its latest innovation in its captive cable mount product line. The EZMount allows users to effortlessly and cleanly secure a cable to a display without the need for tools or infrastructure changes.

“For classrooms, corporate, and hospitality environments this is a real problem-solver. Whether it's a portable TV, concrete wall space, or any area where traditional cable installations are challenging, this mount provides an efficient solution. Schools and hotels are currently using this to protect the connections on their portable displays, this allows the same secure clean and convenient connection as the wall mounted CableEZ solution, just located quickly and easily on the portable display,” said Jeremy Meyer, co-owner of CableEZ. “The last thing you need in a classroom or meeting room is for a student or guest to walk past the display and make contact with the cable hanging out of the display and disconnect it, or even worse damage it. Especially if this is your brand new high priced interactive touch display.”

Important Features to Know: