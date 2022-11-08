C2G Debuts Performance Series High Speed HDMI Active Optical Cables

C2G released new Performance Series High Speed HDMI Active Optical Cables (AOC) (opens in new tab). Available in 12 different lengths from 15 feet to up to 300 feet, they're perfect for applications requiring high-speed HDMI features and video resolutions up to 4K (4096x2160) at 60 hertz. Examples include classrooms, meeting rooms, and other commercial applications, as well as high-interference environments such as data centers, surgical theaters, or manufacturing facilities, where high-resolution and consistent displays are critical. The series features support for HDMI 2.0, a plenum-rated jacket, integrated finger grips on the connectors for easy insertion and removal, gripping connector shell for two times greater port retention, gold-plated connectors for increased electrical conductivity, and enhanced durability, and directional cable with source connector labeled and tagged to easily differentiate from the labeled display connector.

"Cabling is the foundation of every installation and requires solid, reliable, and powerful solutions that will last for years and years," said Robert Mays, associate product marketing manager, C2G, A brand of Legrand. "We have engineered our HDMI AOCs with quality components to give a robust design and enhanced performance, ideal for installation needs that are beyond the length limitations of standard HDMI copper cabling. In addition, they're thoroughly tested and are backed by our warranty, so installers never have to worry."

C2G's Performance Series High Speed HDMI AOCs also feature a thicker wire gauge and Kevlar, improving the cable's pull strength and overall structural integrity. The shielding in these cables optimizes the EMC, preventing unwanted electromagnetic interference and electrostatic discharges, thereby contributing to the long-term reliability of the connected system. The cable jacket meets the fire code requirements for installation within plenum spaces, like a dropped ceiling. The AOC draws power from the HDMI source device. If additional power is needed, an integrated USB-C power pigtail is included on the display end to offer an external power option to maximize compatibility. The use of HDMI 2.1-grade components in the cable confidently improves the operation of HDMI 2.0 applications—enhancing video experiences with higher resolutions, increased speeds, and sharper images at distances far beyond traditional HDMI cabling.

Extensive compatibility and verification tests have been done with various source devices and displays to validate that these HDMI AOCs will withstand real-world applications and scenarios. HDMI AOCs can only run in one direction. The connectors have molded labeling for source and display, so there is no confusion with this directional cable. The source connector end also has a tag on the cable as an extra reminder.

Most importantly, these fully functional, high-bandwidth cables are backed by a lifetime warranty rather than the one to three years that is common in the industry. This lifetime warranty is a C2G initiative designed to offer peace of mind, which is especially important in commercial installations where durability and reliability are crucial.