C2 Takes Creativity Aloft

Want to take your creative thinking to a new level? At the C2 Experience, you can—both physically and metaphorically.

At the C2 Sky Lab, sitting in a circle of five fur-lined chairs, attendees are hoisted up 15 feet in the air into a cylindrical projection screen, with video mapping accentuating the ascent. Feet dangling, you are then encouraged to brainstorm new ways of using AV to improve experiences.

“I think looking at the way they [C2 International] approach helping us break out of the norms is at the core of designing experiences, and being able to do that is a critical skillset for AV professionals to have when having conversations with their customers,” said AVIXA CEO David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD. This logic echoes the thesis of neuroscientist Dr. Beau Lotto’s TIDE keynote speech from Tuesday: putting yourself in an uncomfortable state of uncertainty is the best way to spur creative thinking.

Based in Montreal and created in collaboration with founding partners of Cirque du Soleil, C2 International’s events attract thousands of decision-makers across continents and industries for talks, workshops, extreme brainstorming sessions, meet ups, performances and other festivities.

Julian Phillips, executive vice president of Whitlock and member of the AVIXA board of directors, attested to the experience’s effectiveness, having partaken in a C2-facilitated meeting with the AVIXA Board last year in Montreal. “When you bring that element of show business into a business environment where serious work needs to be done, it’s amazing the level of creativity and bonding and output that you get in that environment as opposed to the more traditional meeting environment,” he said.

In addition to the “Sky” experience, C2’s booth also features “Dark,” in which attendees enter an enclosure and converse with one another in complete darkness.