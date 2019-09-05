Building Career Skills in the Campus Makerspace (Campus Technology)

"The challenge with most student internships is the investment of effort and time required to set them up. Each student must be paired with an employer and jump through countless administrative hoops before starting work."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Makerspaces are about so much more than making things — they're also the perfect environment to build hands-on skills. Community colleges in California have recognized this potential and are using campus makerspaces to house team-based internship programs.