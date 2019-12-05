Broadsign and Adform Provide One-Stop Shop for Global DOOH Deployments

Broadsign, a digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketing platform, and the integrated advertising technology company Adform have joined forces to integrate the Broadsign Reach programmatic supply-side platform (SSP) with Adform’s demand-side platform (DSP). This partnership allows digital buyers to tap into Adform’s highly intelligent targeting and retargeting capabilities to reach desired audiences around the world using online, mobile and digital-out-of-home channels.

Sample timeline for Broadsign and Adform combined marketing platform, allowing for efficient multi-channel deployment of campaigns from a single source. (Image credit: Broadsign)

The new integration gives media buyers access to 50,000 roadside, transit, retail, and place-based digital screens located throughout the world directly via Adform. Using the combined platforms, brands and agencies can now leverage their own data easily through Adform’s integrated advertising platform (IAP) to inform purchasing strategies across omnichannel campaigns based on real-time conditions.

“Momentum for DOOH has built rapidly over the last year, as advertisers look to extend their message effectively across channels and reach consumers with more dynamic creatives. With consumers preferring highly engaging visuals for the discovery and education phase, DOOH is an ideal platform for video, which is where we currently see the biggest budgets for programmatic spend allocated,” shared Filippo Gramigna, VP Global Commercial Partnerships, Adform. “Brands are looking at direct access to out-of-home inventory as a key component for their digital omnichannel strategies and we are very excited to support them via this new partnership.”

“Bringing together Adform’s DSP and Broadsign Reach represents a major opportunity to expand programmatic DOOH globally. It delivers new creative opportunities and impressive audience reach for online and mobile buyers running video and other display campaigns, and puts DOOH in front of digital buyers who might otherwise have to seek it out as a separate purchase,” shared Adam Green, SVP and GM of Broadsign Reach. “Partnering with a global platform such as Adform opens up new doors for Broadsign publishers looking to expand international markets and advertiser reach.”