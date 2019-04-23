Broadsign to Acquire Ayuda

Broadsign has reached an agreement to acquire Ayuda Media Systems. Both companies are headquartered in Montreal and the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019.

For out-of-home (OOH) media owners who have an increasingly complex mix of digital and classic inventory/locations, the combined power of Broadsign and Ayuda will enable them to streamline business operations across all of their inventory, digital and classic, according to the companies.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to bring together two market leaders in OOH software. Together we can help media owners drive greater efficiency in their business while at the same time realize the full potential of the industry as it becomes increasingly digital," said Burr Smith, president and CEO of Broadsign. “The OOH industry has never been in a better place. However, to accelerate growth even more, media owners and their advertisers need access to the most innovative capabilities available, such as tools for revenue optimization and the ability to sell via programmatic buying channels—both of which we can help them access.”

“The historical coming together of Broadsign and Ayuda makes so much sense,” Andreas Soupliotis, founder of Ayuda Media Systems said. “The combined offering of both companies creates an unprecedented best-ever offering for out-of-home media owners. I am thrilled to see these two powerhouse teams unite. The future of our industry is brighter than ever.”

“Ayuda’s robust business operations, financing, and ad delivery management system is a terrific fit with Broadsign’s market leading digital out-of-home marketing platform,” added Mark Boidman, managing director at PJ Solomon, which acted as Broadsign’s financial advisor on this transaction. “We are tremendously excited by the opportunity for the industry to take advantage of the combined strength of these two companies.”

With the acquisition of Ayuda Media Systems, the company will employ 230 people globally, and power over 425,000 signs around the world, including more than 180,000 digital signs. This transaction represents the first acquisition in Broadsign’s 15 year history. According to Broadsign, future acquisitions will play an important role in its strategic plans—complementing organic growth and further enhancing its position as the market leader in OOH/digital signage software.