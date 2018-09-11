Broadcast Pix to Debut BPswitch Portable Switcher at IBC2018

The What: Broadcast Pix will demonstrate a number of product upgrades and its new BPswitch RX portable integrated production switcher at IBC2018 (Hall 7, Stand C06), which runs September 14-18 at RAI Amsterdam.

The What Else: BPswitch RX users can customize the BPview multiview on the 17-inch integrated touchscreen display, or use the optional Broadcast Pix Commander customizable touchscreen interface for simplified control. The system also offers secure, browser-based control, including full-motion video and access to all sources and workflow tools, through Broadcast Pix’s BPNet IP ecosystem, which is powered through the ioGates cloud-based media management platform.

“IBC is always an exciting show for Broadcast Pix. This year, we’re making it easier to create high-end productions on location with BPswitch RX,” said Tony Mastantuono, product manager. “We’re also introducing the ability to use our Commander control software through a web browser, adding more functionality to our BPswitch and legacy systems through software upgrades, and showcasing our new ioGates Desktop App.”

The Bottom Line: Well suited for sports, concerts, and corporate events, BPswitch RX is ready for the road. Built on a Windows 10 64-bit OS and housed in a durable aluminum alloy chassis, the self-contained system includes four multi-definition video inputs, plus two IP inputs that support RTSP and NDI protocol. Built-in production tools include an audio mixer, three keyers with DVEs, program recording and live streaming to Facebook Live and other CDNs, clip and graphic stores, and NewBlueNTX multi-layer 3D motion graphics CG.