Broadcast Pix Debuts StreamingPix Solution

The What: Broadcast Pix is launching StreamingPix, a complete live production and streaming solution designed for easy setup and use, with powerful features for the creation of compelling professional content.

The What Else: StreamingPix features a RoboPix PTZ camera with integrated remote control; high-quality audio capture using a LAV microphone; SDI, HDMI, IP, and NDI inputs for the ability to input PowerPoint and social media; "ready-to-use" clips and graphics library; media-aware macros to make content visually interesting; one-to-many streaming to popular streaming services, such as Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Vimeo, and more; virtual meetings, including Zoom, Skype, Go to Meeting, and more; and control from a configurable software interface.

The Bottom Line: StreamingPix is suited for a wide range of applications including aquariums, zoos, churches, corporations, events, schools, universities, and all users who want to take streaming to the next level.

StreamingPix leverages many of the same tried and tested acquisition, production, automation, and streaming tools as Broadcast Pix's professional products, but with easy-to-use control interfaces and a library of clips and graphics.

